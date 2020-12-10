Rascal Flatts Discuss the Right Time to Decorate for Christmas

✖

Time was essentially meaningless this year, which resulted in many people putting up their Christmas decorations earlier than normal. During a typical year, decorations normally go up sometime between October and December, and for the members of Rascal Flatts, that timeline varies.

"I think this year with the Covid stuff, I think it’s just somebody lookin’ for some type of enjoyment," Gary LeVox told the group's record label. "Usually though, it’s around, you know, right after Thanksgiving, I guess, at my house." Jay DeMarcus shared that in his house, Nov. 1 is decoration day, thanks to his wife, Allison. "November 1st, Alli has the trees up and lighted and ready to go cause she figures if you go through the trouble you should enjoy it for at least a couple months," he shared.

For Joe Don Rooney, when to take the decorations down is a more pressing concern. "The big thing too, when you take it down," he said. "I hate having to take it down. We usually wait until some time in late January."

December marks the end of what was scheduled to be Rascal Flatts' farewell year after 20 years as a band, with the trio having planned one last tour this summer that didn't happen due to the pandemic. "I think that, like everybody else, no one saw this coming and we were all thrown for a loop," DeMarcus told PopCulture.com and other media. "Quite frankly, 2020 has really sucked for everybody. We are taking it day by day. It's a moving target."

The concert industry is currently on pause with no concrete idea of when shows will resume, and DeMarcus shared that he and his bandmates are "playing the wait-and-see game right now."

"We don't want to leave people hanging and just go away. We certainly want to go out and celebrate with them," he continued. "As to when and how that's going to happen, we simply don't know yet, but we're really, really focused right now on what the next steps are going to be as far as getting back on the road and getting in front of the fans and not only celebrating 20 years, incredible 20 years with them, but also giving them a chance to see us for what may be one of the last times we're around."