Rascal Flatts to Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Appearance at Country Radio Seminar 2020

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, the trio made up of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney. To celebrate, Rascal Flatts will appear at Country Radio Seminar 2020, as the featured speakers for a panel discussion called Rascal Flatts: 20 Years Of Country Radio Success.

“2020 is going to be our 20th Anniversary as a band and is a huge milestone for us,” LeVox said in a statement. “Country radio has been such an important part of our story and so we’re looking forward to reflecting on where it all began and where country radio continues to take us today.”

According to the Flatts, their appearance at CRS isn’t the only thing they are doing to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

“We actually have a lot of stuff going,” LeVox shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s going to be crazy next year, to just celebrate 20 years. It’s a huge milestone in our career and there’s so many things on the books. I don’t even know where to begin, but we’re going to celebrate for an entire year. We’ve got some great things planned stuff. Fantastic.”

When Rascal Flatts released their eponymous freshman album in 2000, they had no idea how far they would go in the next two decades, or how fast the moments would fly by.

“I think in all seriousness, one of the things that I think all three of us would like to tell ourselves is that you need to slow down and enjoy the ride a little bit more,” DeMarcus said. “It all happens in a blur and it goes by so quickly … I probably didn’t soak it up enough and I wish that I could go back and telling myself, ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and a once in a lifetime ride that you’re on. Enjoy every single second that you get to live this extraordinary life.’

“I would say about the impact of the songs that we’ve, that we’ve cut and that we recorded and stuff, we do it for ourselves,” added LeVox. “It’s something that we love … I need the stories and all, everything. People tell us all the time that we’ve been the soundtrack of their entire life. Sometimes we have four and five generations of people that come to our show. So I would tell our younger selves that it’s actually bigger than us.”

Rascal Flatts are just part of an all-star lineup for next year’s Country Radio Seminar 2020. Other artists scheduled to appear include Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney. More information can be found about the event can be found at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

