Randy Travis Mourns Death of Dear Friend Who Was Allegedly Murdered

Randy Travis is mourning the death of a dear friend who was allegedly murdered. On Facebook, Travis shared a photo of Thom Roberts, who was a member of the country singer's tour crew. In the post caption, Travis shared the sad news, and memorialized the late stagehand.

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," Travis wrote. "For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business. Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul. Always willing, with a 'can do' and 'happy to do it' attitude."

Randy Travis’ stagehand ‘shot dead by wife’ on their porch over cheating claims https://t.co/XNj9sUosqv pic.twitter.com/B9Lt75t5Mg — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2023

Travis continued, "He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."

He then added, "As we go back out next week, for the 'More Life' tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories. It certainly won't be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten," Travis's message concluded, "Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom's handiwork in the night sky-letting us know he is home, and all is well."

According to NBC News, Roberts is believed to have been shot to death by his spouse. Police arrested Roberts' 72-year-old wife, Christine Ann Roberts, and accused her of fatally shooting her husband in his chest. The shooting too place at around 8 p.m. Sunday on the front porch of their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Roberts allegedly "made spontaneous utterances that she had shot her husband because he had cheated on her," according to an arrest affidavit from officers at the scene. A neighbor heard the gunshots and saw Roberts lying on the ground. They called 911 and "reported to detectives that the defendant had also told them that she admitted to shooting her husband because she discovered that he had cheated on her," per the arrest affidavit. Christine Ann is due to appear in court Wednesday.