Randy Houser Expecting First Child With Wife Tatiana

Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana are expecting their first child! The singer shared the good news on social media.

“2019 just keeps getting better,” Houser wrote, along with a picture of himself wearing a jacket that said “Daddy Houser,” while Tatiana donned one that said “Mama Houser.” “Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share [praying hands emoji]. Can’t wait for the best year of our lives Tatiana #babyhouser”

Houser’s wife also gushed about the upcoming arrival as well.

“SURPRISE!” Tatiana wrote. “This has been the hardest secret to keep but it’s time to let the bump out! “BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! “Our hearts are bursting with excitement!! We can’t wait to bring our little love baby into this world [praying hands emoji]. 2019 is going to be our greatest adventure yet! #babyhouser #happilyeverhouser #20weekspregnant”

The new arrival comes in the middle of a busy season for Houser. The Mississippi native just released his latest album, Magnolia, and is touring for the next several months to support the record. But this time, Houser is performing stripped down versions of his songs, after letting some of his band and crew go, in order to bring the focus back to just the music.

“I feel that my live show was sort of getting out from under me, just in the fact that there was so much going on stage. It started to feel like that it wasn’t about music as much anymore as it was just entertainment,” Houser confessed to Billboard. “That’s not who I am. I was getting caught up in making a show bigger and bigger because that’s what’s expected on those huge tours that I was doing. I got rid of a lot of tricks, tracks, lights and stuff and just wanted to come back to the music. Let’s start it from there again and see where it goes.”

Both with his music and his live shows, Houser wanted to return to the reason he enjoyed making music, without all the bells and whistles.

“It was a total reset,” Houser said. “And then as I started writing, I knew there wasn’t going to be any of that big production stuff. My next project had to lean on songs and melodies, not a bunch of tricks and loops. And that was the catalyst for the new album.”

Find a list of all of Houser’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder