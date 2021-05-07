Pregnant RaeLynn Shares Which Country Music Moms She's Gone to for Advice

✖

RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis are currently expecting their first child, and the mom-to-be has already gotten some advice from other country music moms. RaeLynn told PEOPLE that "a lot of amazing women and moms around me that have been so helpful," including country music wives Katelyn Brown, Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean and Hayley Hubbard and RaeLynn's fellow country singer Maren Morris.

RaeLynn also named Jon Pardi's wife, Summer Pardi, as one of her "rocks" over the past year. "Katelyn was the first friend I told outside of my family and she cried with me because it's been a dream of mine for a while to be a mama," she said. "She has been such a light for me during this process. She and Summer Pardi have become some of my rocks during this quarantine year. I told Maren and she was so excited! I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

The "Roots" singer is expecting a daughter and shared that she and Davis are planning to make their faith a major part of their parenting. "We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," she said. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself."

RaeLynn announced her pregnancy on her 27th birthday this week after finding out she was expecting back in January. "Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she explanined. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"

The Texas native shared the news with a series of photos from a pregnancy photoshoot including one setup of herself and Davis sharing a red velvet couch. "We already have so much love for this little flower child," RaeLynn's caption read. "I can’t wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad."