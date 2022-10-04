Loretta Lynn Fans Heartbroken as Country Music Legend Dies at 90

Country music legend Loretta Lynnhas died at the age of 90, and fans are absolutely heartbroken. In a statement published by The Associated Press, Lynn's family shared the sad news, revealing that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement. The family also said a memorial will be announced at a later date, and requested privacy while they grieve. Upon learning the news, many of Lynn's fans and peers have taken to social media to mourn her loss. "My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel," tweeted Stella Parton, sister of Dolly Parton. Country star Parker McCollum added, "Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn." Scroll down to read more tributes to the late Loretta Lynn.

"Singing with the Angels..." pic.twitter.com/6awNa3Tzad — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 4, 2022 "Praying for all of you. She was a true heroine and country music icon. We were all so blessed to hear her music and live in the same time as her. It's such a blessing to know that she is singing with the angels and Jesus," a fan tweeted to Lynn's family. prevnext

"Nothing but Respect" Throughout her career, Loretta Lynn had 14 songs including “The Pill” banned from the radio for being too controversial for the traditionally conservative genre.

Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/G83F40HJru — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 4, 2022 "There will never be another generation like the one Loretta was a tremendous part of in country music," someone wrote. "Nothing but respect." prevnext

"Completely Heartbroken" RIP Loretta Lynn One of the very best to ever do it.

I love all the hits, but the entire “Van Lear Rose” from 2004 is my favorite. The title song gets me every single time. pic.twitter.com/GzcaUJTneq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 4, 2022 "Completely heartbroken to hear the news about country legend Loretta Lynn. The world has lost another legend," offered singer Cathy Maguire. "May God give you the finest bed in Heaven, Miss Loretta. An absolute lady and true professional right to the end." prevnext

"Rest Easy" "Well Portland Oregon, and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love, then tell me what is?" https://t.co/ZH4CnBzp0W — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 4, 2022 "R.I.P to one of the most influential coal minor daughters there was," a fan lamented. "You did amazing in this lifetime. Gave us great music and served under the light of God. You can rest easy Mrs. Loretta Lynn." prevnext

"Trailblazer" We are saddened to hear of the passing of country music legend and superstar, Loretta Lynn. Our hearts are with her family and all of her fans at this time. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6J1wJqSMl0 — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) October 4, 2022 "I'm sorry to hear about Loretta Lynn's passing. She was such a big part of the fabric of country music," another Twitter user shared. "For the time she was such a trailblazer singing about cheating men and women's issues. I was grateful that I got to see her perform and briefly meet her." prevnext

"Farewell" Loretta Lynn’s music will forever be part of our collective cultural history. Some of her music incl manuscripts are part of the @librarycongress collection. She gave voice to a generation and was truly one of the queens of country music. https://t.co/mVmVzfbbUq — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) October 4, 2022 "...and a farewell to Loretta Lynn," someone tweeted. "I waved at her tour bus as it passed through Iowa City once. Got a honk back from the driver. I'm not big on country music, but I recognize her talent, dedication and determination. May her memory live on as she rests in peace." prevnext

"Fond Memories" Oh man, another legend gone 💔 https://t.co/gnbnly4HOs — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) October 4, 2022 "An icon," one person tweeted in reply to a news article about Lynn's passing. "She was my Mom's favourite female singer. Grew up listening to her. Thanks for the fond memories your music brought to many Loretta prevnext