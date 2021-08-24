RaeLynn Shares the Story Behind Daughter Daisy Rae's Name

✖

RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis are currently expecting their first child, a daughter who is due next month. In June, the couple shared that they are planning to name their baby girl Daisy Rae Davis, and RaeLynn shared the story behind the sweet name during a recent conversation with media.

The 27-year-old told PopCulture.com and other outlets that she was at the mall when she spotted a young girl with her mom in front of her in line. "She had these cute little glasses and her hair was blonde in pigtails and... Personality plus. She was making her mom laugh. She's like four years old, she was super young. And she was the cutest thing ever... She was just a little ray of sunshine. She was talking to her mom about something and I said, 'Look at you getting all those goodies.' She's like, 'Thank you.' And I was asking her about her backpack or something. And I go, 'What's your name?' She goes, 'Daisy.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial)

"And I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, that's what my child's name is going to be, Daisy. That is the cutest name ever,'" she continued. "And then we were trying to figure out a middle name and we went through Daisy Lynn or Daisy Mae. And I really loved Daisy Mae, but Mae didn't mean anything to me. And then we were like, what about Daisy Rae? That's so cute. And I do believe that she's going to be a ray of sunshine. And so that's how we got Daisy Rae."

RaeLynn announced her pregnancy in May, and she's already released music inspired by her daughter, sharing "Made for Me to Love" later that month. The song will appear on the Texas native's upcoming album, Baytown, which will complete the six-song EP she released last year.

"I didn't realize how much my world was going to be turned upside down until I found out that I was pregnant," RaeLynn shared of the inspiration behind "Made for Me to Love." "And I remember just the first trimester, just really nerve-wracking especially being a type-one diabetic. The chances of miscarriage are a lot higher for your first trimester. And so that was a little nervous to write a song about her."

"I was just thinking about it," she continued, "and I was like, "It doesn't matter if it's now or if she's... If this baby makes it through the second trimester or not, I'm already obsessed with her and she's my baby and she's my love. And she's made for me to love no matter what."