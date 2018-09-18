Pregnant Carrie Underwood Sports Baby Bump at Disneyland

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher squeezed in a visit to Disneyland in between releasing a new album and giving birth to baby No. 2.

The country music superstar and her husband were spotted taking their son Isaiah on a special trip to the theme park in Anaheim, California on Sunday, with Carrie showing off her sweet baby bump.

According to Us Weekly, the singer enjoyed mellow rides at the park, including the iconic “It’s a Small World” ride, and was also spotted eating ice cream at one point in the family’s visit.

“Carrie and Mike seemed really happy,” a source told the outlet. “They were laughing and making sure Isaiah was having a good time.”

The “Spinning Bottles” singer, who announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in August, revealed in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she suffered three miscarriages before this latest pregnancy.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood told the news program in an emotional interview. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

She added that she had another one in 2017, and one more in early 2018, where she started to really feel the weight of the situation on her shoulders.

“At that point, it was just kind of life, ‘OK, what’s the deal? What is all of this?” she said.

Regardless of the difficulties getting pregnant, Underwood seems to be enjoying her latest pregnancy, not letting it stop her from making appearances on her friends’ concerts and promoting her new album, Cry Pretty.

The new baby will also signal a shift in her family, but Underwood told Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday that she believes Isaiah will be a great big brother.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” she said, pointing out that Isaiah probably doesn’t understand what will happen once his new brother or sister arrives.

“He’ll be really sweet and he’ll talk to my belly and kiss my belly — he’s the sweetest little boy,” she said. “But I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share Mommy.”

Underwood’s latest album, Cry Pretty, is now available for purchase and streaming. She will embark on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May to promote the album, with both kids in tow. Before then, Underwood is expected to co-host the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley on Nov. 14.