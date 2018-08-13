Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley Is Pregnant

The Pistol Annies have been performing at several shows, as part of The Bandwagon Tour, co-headlined by Pistol Annies member Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. But it was another trio member, Angaleena Presley, who recently stole the show by announcing she is pregnant!

“Since we’re at our hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you,” Lambert said after bringing Presley and fellow Pistol Annies member Ashley Monroe on stage at a show in Dallas, Texas. “See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody! Stay tuned … We don’t know what it is, either.”

Presley has a son from a previous relationship. This will be her first child with her husband, manager and producer Jordan Powell, whom she wed in 2012.

Pistol Annies’ last album, Annie Up, was released in 2013, but the threesome recently revealed they had completed their next studio album.

“We just finished our third record,” Presley told The Boot. “Two weeks ago [as of July 23],” Presley explains. “So we don’t really have a release date, per se, yet, but the record is there.”

Lambert’s latest The Weight of These Wings album was released in 2016, hints that her next project might be one with Pistol Annies.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” Lambert told The Highway’s Storme Warren. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

Presley, who released Wrangled last year, also says that her focus right now is more on Pistol Annies than her solo career.

“We were at Miranda’s farm writing the other day, and I was like, ‘I hate you girls so much because I don’t want to write with anyone else,’” Presley recalled on the Children of Song podcast (quote via Fox News). “I think we wrote eight songs in two days.”

Pistol Annies have not been formally announced as guest artists on The Bandwagon Tour, but they have been joining LBT and Lambert for plenty of tour stops. A list of all of the upcoming shows on the tour is available on Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer