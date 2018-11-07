Opry Announcer Keith Bilbrey’s Son Dies in Car Crash During Nashville Storm

Mark Bilbrey, the son of Grand Ole Opry announcer and country radio personality Keith Bilbrey, was killed on Tuesday night in Nashville after a car crash, the Tennessean reports.

Bilbrey, 39, was driving shortly after midnight in what was likely heavy rainfall when the red 2005 Subaru he was in left the road, colliding with a culvert before hitting a concrete support columns for a highway overpass.

Police Capt. Daniel Newbern said that police responded to the crash at around 12:15 a.m., and Bilbrey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt. The evening saw severe storms that produced flooding in parts of Middle Tennessee.

Police added that there were no signs of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.

Keith shared a post in remembrance of his son on Facebook.

“I have no words to explain the pain I am feeling today,” he wrote. “My oldest son, Mark, was taken from this earth in a one car accident during the height of the last night’s storm. I ask for prayers for all of us during this time. He was a special person and a delightful son. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.”

Please say a prayer for my friend Keith Bilbrey whose son Mark was killed in a car crash last night during the terrible storms that passed through TN. pic.twitter.com/45VgyBRj7Q — Scott Couch (@Scott_Couch) November 6, 2018

Country singers The Oak Ridge Boys also posted in remembrance of Mark on Twitter.

“Prayers for our long time friend radio and tv personality Keith Bilbrey whose 39 year old son lost his life last night in a car accident during the storm… no words brother…” they wrote.

Prayers for our long time friend radio and tv personality Keith Bilbrey whose 39 year old son lost his life last night in a car accident during the storm… no words brother… — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) November 6, 2018

Keith is a former Grand Old Opry announcer and former host at Opry station WSM-AM. He currently acts as the studio announcer for the Mike Huckabee show, an announcer for weekly television and radio show “Music City Roots” and an announcer on the Larry’s Country Diner television series on RFD-TV.

