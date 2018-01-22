Nicole Kidman Says Husband Keith Urban Unlikely to Ever Join Her in Acting

Nicole Kidman joined Keith Urban in singing on his latest hit, “Female,” but Kidman doesn’t think her husband will ever return the favor and join her in a movie or TV show. The actress, who won her first ever Screen Actors Guild Award, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie on Sunday, Jan. 22, for role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, says it is unlikely Urban will ever appear opposite her as an actor.

“Any chance I can, I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind, and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest,” she said during the awards show (quote via People). “I sleep with him!”

During her speech, the 50-year-old celebrated her fellow co-stars and nominees Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, along with Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, acknowledging that each of the actresses were over the age of 40 and still enjoying vital careers.

“Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives,” the 50-year-old actress said. “So, that’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and these actresses and so many more are proving that we are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It’s only the beginning, and I’m so proud to be part of a community that is instigating this change.”

Kidman earlier sang her husband’s praises in her emotional Golden Globes speech, where she also won for her role in Big Little Lies.

“Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away, and that is love,” Kidman gushed. “It’s true. I love you so much.”

While Kidman’s proud husband was beaming with pride during her acceptance speech, Kidman earlier admitted her role in Big Little Lies often makes him uneasy.

“When he watched Big Little Lies he was disturbed,” she said. “He says that when he hears me scream or cry from a certain place in my soul it’s almost like it goes straight into him and he has a visceral reaction immediately. Because his brain and his heart doesn’t discern between acting and real life. They’re the same sounds for him. It throws him.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/KeithUrban