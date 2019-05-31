Nicole Kidman Reveals Rare Photo of Children Sunday and Faith, and Even Celebs Are Weighing In

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, with the famous couple notoriously private about their children.

While the duo rarely shares photos of their girls, Kidman offered fans a sweet glimpse of her family this week ahead of the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere in New York City, sharing a photo of herself with her and Urban’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith. While the girls’ faces aren’t visible in the snap, the sisters are hugging their mom tight as the Oscar winner smiles at the camera.

“I am nothing without the love of my family,” Kidman wrote.

Kidman’s famous friends chimed in in the comments, with Glenn Close writing, “Amen to that!”

In addition, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lily Aldridge and Katie Couric all shared heart emojis.

The most recent appearance by Sunday and Faith on their mom’s Instagram was a video credit, with Kidman revealing that an October clip of the actress and Urban singing Urban’s “Female” was recorded by their daughters.

Urban posted a true photo of his daughters back in 2017 ahead of the ACM Awards, with the shot showing the girls holding up a sign that read, “Good luck Daddy.”

“When my daughters do this……I’ve ALREADY WON!!!!” he wrote.

While Kidman and Urban rarely share photos of their girls, Kidman did discuss her daughters during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, sharing a few of the parental guidelines she imposes.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Sunday and Faith often join their famous parents on movie sets or world tours, along with their tutor, and when they aren’t with Kidman, she flies home “constantly” to see them.

While both girls are musical — Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin — and Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, their mom isn’t sure whether either child will eventually enter the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil