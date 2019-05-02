Nicole Kidman Opens up About the One Family Rule She and Keith Urban Never Break

Nicole Kidman and her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban, have two busy careers that could easily pull them away from their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. But their family unit remains intact, thanks to one rule the power couple never, ever break.

“I go home to hug my kids,” Kidman told InStyle about her evening ritual, if her job takes her away from home. “Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them. They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

The Big Little Lies star reveals she doesn’t take short – or long – vacations with her girlfriends, preferring to spend the time she isn’t at work with the three people who mean the most to her.

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend,” Kidman said. “I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

Kidman and Urban might be flexible on some things with their children, but when it comes to their religion, the rules are non-negotiable.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman told Vanity Fair. “That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning — I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”

Both Kidman and Urban do enjoy going out and doing things, as long as they can do them together as a family.

“We love to have dinners with our friends or go to a brunch with our kids,” said the actress. “But in terms of the work versus life part of it, there definitely is a sense of knowing what our real life is.”

Kidman and Urban are both creative, albeit in different ways, but she finds comfort in listening to her husband hone his craft.

“I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer, but his passion is guitar and writing music,” Kidman noted. “That’s what I’m around every day.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019