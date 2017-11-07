New Keith Urban Music Coming for CMA Awards?

The series of cryptic, mostly silent, social media posts from Keith Urban have finally led fans to the inevitable conclusion that there will be new music coming from the country music icon.

His latest post came with a simple message of #Female and the 14-second clip that concluded with 11.8.17, as it faded to black.

He had posted the same 11.8.17 image before Halloween, which initially led many to just assume it was excitement building for the CMA Awards as he is up for five awards.

Urban is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year as well as Single of the Year, Music Video, and Song of the Year for his hit, Blue Ain’t Your Color.

Now, the natural next step is to think that he has been in the studio since these teasers started and it appears to be culminating with new music.

Urban is performing at the CMA Awards, which airs live on Nov. 8 at 8e|7c on ABC.

It is likely that the new music also comes with a new album and subsequently a major tour.

It was announced in October that for the second year in a row, Urban will headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, which may serve as a jumping off point for his tour.

CMA New Artist of the Year Maren Morris, breakout artist Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick are also scheduled to perform at the New Year’s event.

The release of a new album would be an accelerated pace for the New Zealand-born artist.

His first American hit was his self-titled release, Keith Urban, in October of 1999.

Since then he had released Golden Road almost exactly three years later in 2002; Be Here went to No. 1 in September of 2004; Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing was another two-year wait debuting in Nov. 2004; Defying Gravity had a three-year window, breaking through in 2009; Get Closer was just a single year; Fuse then came out, again, three-years later, and his latest record, Ripcord, was just over a year ago in May of 2016.

Urban has 20 No. 1 singles on the US Charts and has multiples, multi-platinum albums.

