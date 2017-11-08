New Country Music This Week

It’s officially Friday, and that means new music!

With all that country music is today, each wave of new releases means there’s likely something for everyone — from traditional country to pop-leaning records — and the diversity of the music coming out of Music City always makes for some great listening.

From full-length albums to teaser tracks, there’s plenty of new music to enjoy this week, so keep scrolling for the newest releases from some of country’s newest voices and established stars.

Jessie James Decker

Decker released her new album, Southern Girl, City Lights on Friday, and the soon-to-be mom of three shared her excitement with fans on Instagram in a video post.

“It has been 10 years since I put out an album which makes this record that much more special,” Decker wrote. “Thank you to all my fans for your ongoing love and support. Without you guys I’m not sure this would be happening. You love me for me and I love you for you! This album is for y’all!!”

Her first full-length album since 2009, Southern Girl, City Lights is full of songs about every stage of a relationship, from the beginning butterflies to full-on love to the breakup at the end of it all, showcasing Decker’s powerful voice throughout.

Russell Dickerson

Rising star Russell Dickerson released his first full-length album, Yours, on Friday, and the singer’s enthusiastic ode to love will have you swooning and dancing all at once.

From foot-stomping horns to stripped-down guitars, Dickerson runs the musical gamut on the album but manages to tie it all together with his infections energy and stellar songwriting chops. Dickerson just wrapped up an opening spot on tour for Florida Georgia Line and is currently headlining shows of his own.

Carly Pearce

After the success of her single, “Every Little Thing,” Pearce has officially released her debut album of the same name, gifting fans with a collection of sweetly crafted musings on relationships.

Proof that hard work pays off, Pearce shared her emotional response to her album release with fans on Instagram.

“I‘m going to be crying all day today,” she wrote. “I can’t believe it’s finally here. [Every Little Thing] is available now!!!! I worked sooooo hard to make the best album I could for y’all. i’m sharing with you my stories, influences, heartbreaks, and victories. i hope you love it!!!“

Chase Rice and Chris Young

Both Rice and Young are gearing up to drop new albums, and the singers have been sharing songs from their LPs with fans ahead of the releases. This week, they’ve each dropped a brand-new track, with Rice’s song “Eyes On You” finding the singer missing out on the scenery around him as he focuses on his better half.

Young’s latest offering, “Where I Go When I Drink,” comes from his upcoming album Losing Sleep, which drops next week. The song details the reasons why the subject no longer drinks, as alcohol brings back memories of a recent relationship.

