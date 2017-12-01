Chris Stapleton Drops ‘From a Room: Volume 2’ on New Music Friday

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre, and this week sees a host of fresh faces along with country heavyweight Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton’s highly-anticipated LP, From A Room: Volume 2, keeps the traditional sound alive, while Danielle Bradbery’s first album in four years provides the perfect amount of pop-country for this week’s playlist.

Read on for more of this week’s new releases.

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton’s highly-anticipated follow-up to the Grammy-nominated From A Room: Volume 1, From A Room: Volume 2 is just as artistic as its predecessor, staying true to Stapleton’s signature blend of country, folk, soul and Southern rock, containing a host of songs that could give the star another go-round at the Grammys in 2018.

Danielle Bradbery

Bradbery returns with her second full-length album, her first since 2013, and the 21-year-old is all grown up on I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, a pop-country take on matters of the heart that pretty much every listener will be able to relate to.

Bradbery co-wrote seven of the album’s 10 tracks, which include cuts from writers including Thomas Rhett and his father, Rhett Akins and sees the singer sharing her most personal material yet and re-introducing herself to listeners after her four-year hiatus.

Devin Dawson

Dawson’s debut album, Dark Horse, is slated for release in early 2018, and the rising star on Friday shared “Asking for a Friend,” a breezy tale of the nervousness so many of us feel when attempting to talk to someone new.

Luke Bryan

Back with one more song before the official release of his album What Makes You Country, Bryan offers fans “Out of Nowhere Girl,” which details a love that hit him, unsurprisingly, out of nowhere.

