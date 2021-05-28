Nelly Says He Can 'Forgive' Morgan Wallen Following Racial Slur Controversy

✖

Nelly has spoken out about Morgan Wallen's racial slur controversy, saying he can "forgive" the country singer. The pair are known friends, and while appearing at the iHeart Radio Awards on Thursday, Nelly was asked Wallen, who was caught on video using a racial slur earlier this year. "I'm not happy about what he did, but I can forgive a guy that's trying to make it right," Nelly said.

The Country Grammar rapper also revealed that Wallen will not be on his upcoming album, which is heavily influenced by country music. Nelly also further addressed the controversy, saying, "What I will say is that, yes, I am friends with Morgan, and, yes, we all make mistakes." He also stated that he feels it is crucial for everyone to "recognize our mistakes" so that we can start "moving forward. he feels strongly that this is "a process that we all have to do."

Wallen has remained mostly out of the picture for the past few months but did turn up at Kid Rock's Nashville bar to perform two songs this month. He also issued a public statement posted to his Instagram, writing in part, "I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself. I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

Recently, Wallen's fellow country singer and friend Chase Rice spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com, offering an update on how Wallen has been these past few months. "He's good! Speaking of putting in work, he's put in a lot of work himself," Rice said. "I've hung with him quite a few times now and he seems to be in a lot better place. I don't know what exactly he did, those are the details that he can tell if he wants to, but he seems to be in a good place."

Rice clarified that Wallen is aware of "what he did wrong" but asserts that he's seen the singer make big changes. "Morgan absolutely knows what he did wrong [...] he knows that, he's not dumb," Rice stated. "He put in the work and got it fixed. So I'm happy for where he is, I'm happy for what's about to happen, I'm happy for the success he's had."