Neil Young Mourns Death of ‘Best Friend in the World’ Elliot Roberts

Neil Young bid farewell to his long-time manager Elliot Roberts this weekend, saying he was his “best friend in the world.”

Neil Young has had a long career in music, and he couldn’t have done it on his own. On Saturday, he honored Roberts in a post on his website, recalling their long years together and the good times they shared. Roberts passed away on Friday, but rather than focusing on how, when and where he passed, Young wrote about their friendship.

“My friend for over 50 years, Elliot Roberts, has passed away. We are all heartbroken, but want to share what a great human being Elliot has been. Never one to think of himself, he put everyone else first,” the 73-year-old singer wrote. “That’s what he did for me for over fifty years of friendship love laughter, managing my life, protecting our art in the business of music. That’s what he did.”

Young did not focus solely on his own experience with Roberts, either. He praised his friend for his dedication to his family, noting what a good father he was to his children and a loving partner to his wife. Young benefited from this familial attitude as well, he said.

“No matter where I was in the world, no matter his other obligations, he was always by the side of the stage as much as he could be,” he wrote.

According to Young, Roberts was a riotously funny person as well. He fondly recalled Roberts’ “uncanny wit” — high praise from a lauded wordsmith like Young.

“You never knew what he was going to say, but almost always a laugh was coming,” he wrote.

“He was my best friend in the world for so many years, and he was so happy for me and the life I found, with Daryl, my wonderful wife and soul sharer,” Young added.

Roberts was born in 1943, and was 76 years old when he passed. In his career, he managed Joni Mitchell, the Eagles, Tom Petty, the Talking Heads and Devo, among others.

According to Young, Roberts was fiercely loyal and dedicated to his clients, particularly on issues like publishing rights. He also had a hand in booking concerts and tours — all invaluable work a man like Young, who wanted to put his creative work above all else.

“This world is forever changed for me, for all who knew him and loved him. His memory shines with love. Elliot Roberts was the greatest manager of all time. See you at the gig, Elliot,” Young concluded.