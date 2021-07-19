NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart Says Working With Carrie Underwood Was 'Really Cool'

✖

Carrie Underwood recently joined NEEDTOBREATHE on the rock group's song "I Wanna Remember," and frontman Bear Rinehart opened up about working with the country star during a new interview with Hillary Scott on Country Faith Radio with Hillary Scott on Apple Music Country. "She’s just super sweet, to be honest," explaining that he and his bandmates have "been through it" with some previous collaborations.

"Some of those collaborations go great, and sometimes they don't," Rinehart explained. "And Carrie was kind of like, 'I want to do this because I like the song and I'm not going to take your money.' Which I think is kind of... you know what I mean? It's a crazy thing. So, she's really, really sweet." He also praised Underwood for participating in the song's music video and performing with NEEDTOBREATHE during the CMT Music Awards last month.

"The fact that she was able to do the video, I've done enough on other people's records to know that's a lot," he said. "And she was just super about that whole thing. It's like, 'Yeah, we're going to the CMT’s and we're going to let you play your song.' So, that was really cool."

Prior to "I Wanna Remember," Rinehart joined Underwood on her gospel album My Savior, singing harmonies with her on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus." "I got a chance to sing on [Carrie’s] record first, and we did a hymn together," Rinehart told Scott. "And I didn't know her and she didn't send me the track or anything. And then she's like, 'Just come over to the studio and we want you to sing harmonies.'" Rinehart noted that as he's always been a lead singer, harmonies "scare me to death," but he agreed to Underwood's request.

"And then of course, you get there and it's just her in the room, her producer, and me," he recalled. "I told my wife, I was like, 'That's the scariest feeling I've ever had in anything.' I was like, 'That was more scary than getting married.' So I feel like we got over the hump pretty quickly. I was like, 'Listen, this is going to take a while and just be patient.' So I think we became a little more friends that day, which was awesome." "I Wanna Remember" will appear on NEEDTOBREATHE's upcoming album Into The Mystery, which is set for release on July 30.