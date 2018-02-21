Country singer Neal McCoy’s mother, Virginia McCoy, has died, the singer revealed in a Facebook video on Tuesday.

McCoy shared that Virginia passed on Monday, Feb. 19 at around 9:50 p.m., with her whole family around her, including McCoy, his wife, his brother and sister and their spouses, to say goodbye.

“It was a wonderful night,” McCoy said in the video. “I was so happy that I was there and I could be there for the last two weeks.”

The singer also dedicated his daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to his mother, a Filipino immigrant he credits for his patriotism.

“She loved the pledge. She is the one responsible for putting the patriotism in us,” McCoy said. “When we were kids, she’d tell us, ‘Be grateful for where you live, because no other country is quite like the one you live in.’ I believe in our country because of my mother. When I started [saying the pledge], it was a big deal for her.”

McCoy announced the news of his mother’s death on Monday evening.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers and thoughts,” he wrote on Facebook. “Don’t grieve for us, Mom is in [a] Great Place!!!!! Went very peacefully.”

He has also since changed his profile photo to a shot of Virginia.

Photo Credit: pasphotography / Shutterstock.com