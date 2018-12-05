Nashville Christmas Parade Benefactor Threatens Legal Action After Kid Rock Removal

The organizers of the Nashville Christmas Parade are now facing threats of legal action after they booted Kid Rock as the event’s grand marshal.

Bryan Lewis, legal representative for benefactor Steve Smith, says his client is exploring legal action against organizer Tennessee Holiday Productions an other parties. Smith, who owns the legendary Nashville venue Tootsies Orchid Lounge, donated $250,000 towards the 2018 festivities. Lewis says that fact makes Smith the “majority stockholder” in the Nashville Christmas Parade.

In statements made to Nashville’s News Channel 5 on Friday night, Lewis pressured organizers to reinstate Kid Rock’s position before the event began.

“Kid Rock intends to show up tomorrow for the parade and be the grand marshal,” Lewis said. “We are doing our due diligence and looking into legal options as well… if Kid Rock is excluded from this.”

He added, “We just hope all this controversy gets settled by in the morning and the parade is able to go on like it did last year and can get back to what the parade is about: kids and Christmas.”

The controversy began when the 47-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, called The View co-host Joy Behar a b— during a Fox News appearance.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar b—,” he said.

Nashville political figures, including city mayor David Briley, expressed their distaste over the incident and vowed to boycott the parade as a result. Organizers soon removed Kid Rock from his honorary postion and replaced him with James Shaw, Jr., the local hero who disarmed a gunman during the notorious Waffle House shooting on April 22.

Lewis revealed that Rock’s team tried to diffuse the situation by offering Behar the position of “co-grand marshal” of the parade, but to no avail. This lead Smith’s team to place the blame on decision on government officials.

“The problem is with our city leaders,” Lewis said. “It’s our understanding they have no skin in the game. It’s all the security that relates to the parade are being paid by private funds, Mr Smith’s funds, the city is not paying for this.”

Despite his team’s hopes, Kid Rock did not appear as grand marshal in Saturday’s parade. He signaled his defeat on Facebook Saturday morning and urged fans to focus on the good causes the parade benefits.

“Well folks, it is official…My parade has been rained on!” Kid Rock wrote.” But in the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Either way, myself, family and especially my granddaughter, are gonna enjoy today. Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade. I love Nashville and the people she holds.”

He added, “But remember…Rock n Roll Never Forgets!!”

