‘The Hobbit’ Actor Tragically Died Just Weeks After Movie’s Premiere

Actor Cyril Ritchard was the voice of Elrond for at least a generation, but sadly he did not live to see the fruits of his labor. Ritchard passed away on Dec. 18, 1977 – just weeks after the premiere of the animated adaptation of The Hobbit premiered on Nov. 27. Read on for a look back at one of the most unofrtunate passings in the world of Tolkien.

Ritchard was an Australian actor born on Dec. 1, 1898, in a suburb of Sydney. He traveled the world as a dancer along with his wife, Madge Elliott throughout his 20s, and found success as an actor on Broadway and the West End. He also appeared in some of the first movies to feature dialogue – “talkies” – and found his way into animation later in life. His work on The Hobbit was his final recorded work, though, after that, he took a role in the Chicago production of the stage musical Side by Side by Sondheim, which he was performing just before his death.

On Nov. 25, 1977, Ritchard was performing a matinee when he suffered a heart attack on stage. According to a report by The New York Times, he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. He went into a coma shortly after arriving and remained in that state until his death. His 79th birthday passed on Dec. 1.

Ritchard was an integral part of the Rankin/Bass animated musical adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. The made-for-TV film introduced an entire generation to Tolkien’s work and to the fantasy genre in general, and it remained the definitive screen adaptation for nearly three decades until Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. It told the entire story in 78 minutes, unlike Jackson’s later work which stretched the book out over three films.

Ritchard never got a chance to see how The Hobbit turned out or how it was received, sadly. The movie aired on NBC on Sunday, Nov. 27, 1977, to mixed reviews. However, in the years that followed many creators referred to it as an early inspiration from their childhood, helping the fantasy genre to grow in all mediums. As adaptations have become more serious, many fans refer back to this one as a sign of simpler times.

Ritchard was returned to Ridgefield, Connecticut, to be buried beside his wife in Saint Mary’s Cemetary near their home there. He had no surviving children, but he was mourned by fans and colleagues all over the world. To this day, his work still inspires new viewers.