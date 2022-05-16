Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Speaks out on Her Death at Nashville Memorial Celebration

✖

Country music icon Naomi Judd got an emotional and star-studded tribute during Sunday night's "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Among the string of tributes was an emotional speech from Judd's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, who took the stage alongside the Grammy-winning artist's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

Marking his first public appearance since his wife's death, Strickland led the tributes by reflecting on Judd's friendly nature, recalling how his wife "never met a stranger. Much to my displeasure, she would start a conversation with anybody who made eye contact with her." Strickland explained that this would often lead to 20- to 30-minute conversations, and in one instance, even a 90-minute conversation with a stranger on a plane. Strickland revealed just a day after his wife's April 30th passing, he received an email from that passenger who was on the flight with Judd from Austria back to Nashville on April 29.

"Larry you don't know me, we've never met, but I was fortunate enough to meet your late wife recently who for some reason only she knew gave me your card," the email read, the sender going on to describe the "entertaining, fascinating and enlightening" conversation they had. "Obviously I didn't know Naomi at all, but I can tell you she spoke highly and warmly of you and the life you shared together. Rest assured she loved you and had no qualms about telling me, a stranger on a plane, that was so. I do hope you forgive this intrusion from a complete stranger at this difficult time. It was the measure of the impact that your wife had me that compelled me to write."

Strickland, who said he "knew how fragile" his wife was in the days prior to her death, said the email helped comfort him. Strickland told the crowd, "I was really scared to death about her flying all the way alone home from Vienna back to Nashville because I knew how fragile she was. This email was such a relief and comfort to me."

In addition to Strickland's moving speech and a eulogy from Ashley, the Sunday memorial service included tribute performances from Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson and the pairing of Emmylou Harris, and Allison Russell. Martina McBride read a Maya Angelou passage, and the service also featured filmed testimonials from Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, and Morgan Freeman.