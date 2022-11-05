Naomi Judd Dead: File Contents Family Wants Sealed Revealed

The contents of the file Naomi Judd's family wants to keep sealed have been uncovered. According to Radar Online, the police file that Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, and widower Larry Strickland sued to have locked away has tasted some of the light of day.

The outlet reportedly obtained a list of what is in the file that the family wants to be sealed, revealing some of the "private, incredibly sensitive" records within. No specific details are included on the list, but it does illuminate the motivation behind the Judd family's decision to take legal action.

According to Radar, the file allegedly contains handwritten notes by the detective on worked the case, body camera photos of the scene and the weapon, and photographs of texts with Ashley Judd and the Judd family psychologist. Also included is the pair of 911 calls from the tragic incident, an audio recording of Naomi Judd and a slew of photos from the home exterior and interior.

One of the major sticking points for the family was the footage from body cams that captured questioning after Naomi Judd's passing. All of it would fit the bill of items that would "re-open the fresh wounds of Naomi Judd's death" for the family.

It has been an emotional ride for the family, with Ashley and Wynonna Judd making the public rounds to discuss what happened and the reasons behind it. When the death was first announced, they referred to Judd as having "lost her battle with mental illness." According to her autopsy, Naomi Judd suffered from bipolar disorder and severe depression, all contributing to her suicide death.

"We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too," a statement from the Judd family read after the autopsy was released. "One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe."

Judd's passing happened just a day before she was set to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter, Wynonna. The pair were set to hit the road after for an arena tour, something the daughter has decided to continue as a tribute to her late mother.