Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band Join MusiCares Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Fleetwood Mac has been selected as the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the lineup of artists set to pay tribute to the band is fully stacked.

Newly announced stars including Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and Alison Krauss will join Americana singer Brandi Carlile, musician Jerry Douglas, Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus, Juanes and Portugal. The Man to honor the legendary group, Billboard reports.

The artists join previously announced performers Keith Urban, Lorde, OneRepublic, Harry Styles and Haim.

Former president Bill Clinton will present the honor to Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks, as the group’s song “Don’t Stop” was Clinton’s 1992 campaign song.

Former honorees include Tony Bennett, Bono, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder and Neil Young.

The 2018 event will take place on Jan. 26 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Proceeds will go to the MusiCares Foundation, which supports members of the music community in need.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com