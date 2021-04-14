Morgan Wallen Resurfaces Following Racist Slur Backlash

Morgan Wallen has broken his silence since the night he was caught on camera saying the N-word. The country music singer took to Instagram and posted a lengthy, hand-written letter to his fans addressing that he’s taken a few months away to work on himself. However, before he addressed what happened in recent months, he started by thanking his fans for their support in helping create success for him and his music.

“First of all I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time,” he started in the multi-picture post. “I have felt a lot of love lately from many individuals I have met and from so many people I haven’t gotten to know yet. I know my corner hasn’t been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway.” After acknowledging how well his music has done, despite his controversial actions, he then addressed 2021 and the tough year he’s had personally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

“I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it,” he continued. “I’ve needed this time off. I moved to Nashville at 22. I never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time. I can already see a big difference between 22-year-old me and 27-year-old me. I hope there’s a big difference between the 27-year-old me now and the 32-year-old me one day.”

Wallen then noted that he “will always strive to be better” before adding “not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming.” While he says the time he’s spent away from the spotlight has been “valuable,” he feels he still needs more time, so he will not be performing any of his tour dates this summer. Although he won’t be there, he’s still encouraging fans to attend the festivals and locations he would have graced the stage of.

The country music singer ended by announcing that he’s back in Nashville — but did not clarify where he’s been — but says he’s looking forward to giving back to his fans once he gets up and running again. “My story is far from over and getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later,” he ended with before signing, “Love ya, Morgan.”