Morgan Wallen Mocked for 'Cringey' Bar Performance

Morgan Wallen has been under the microscope since he was caught on camera using the N-word outside his home in early 2021. A neighbor recorded Wallen as he returned home with friends in January 2021, disturbing neighbors with loud noise and car horns. A clip posted on TMZ caught him telling a friend, "Take care of this p— ass [N-word]' and 'take care of this p— ass motherf—" as he entered his Nashville home. After the fallout, several platforms removed the "7 Summers" singer's music after the scandal, and he was banned from the 2021 Billboard Awards. In the wake of his use of the racial slur, Wallen apologized several times, and Michael Strahan taught him about the word's history on Good Morning America. "We say dumb stuff together," the singer told Strahan. "In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. It was wrong. "We were all clearly drunk. I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him." He added: "I think I was just ignorant about it. I don't think I ever sat down and said this is right or this is wrong."

While Wallen's sales have remained high, the country star, 29, didn't receive a Grammy nomination for 2022. While many awards shows disqualified Wallen after he used a racial slur, the Recording Academy still considered him eligible. Even so, his popular release Dangerous: The Double Album failed to make the cut. The controversy continues to hang over Wallen in some respects, leaving the country star wide open for criticism due to the backlash he continues to receive. This was evident in a recent TikTok video that displays Wallen putting on a...casual and relaxed performance at Dolan's Bar and Grill in Tenessee. While that upload had comments turned off, the video was shared on Twitter, and users found it ripe for ridicule, while others defended Wallen and chided those making fun of him. Read on to find out what Twitter had to say.