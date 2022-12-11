Morgan Wallen Mocked for 'Cringey' Bar Performance
Morgan Wallen has been under the microscope since he was caught on camera using the N-word outside his home in early 2021. A neighbor recorded Wallen as he returned home with friends in January 2021, disturbing neighbors with loud noise and car horns. A clip posted on TMZ caught him telling a friend, "Take care of this p— ass [N-word]' and 'take care of this p— ass motherf—" as he entered his Nashville home. After the fallout, several platforms removed the "7 Summers" singer's music after the scandal, and he was banned from the 2021 Billboard Awards. In the wake of his use of the racial slur, Wallen apologized several times, and Michael Strahan taught him about the word's history on Good Morning America. "We say dumb stuff together," the singer told Strahan. "In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. It was wrong. "We were all clearly drunk. I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him." He added: "I think I was just ignorant about it. I don't think I ever sat down and said this is right or this is wrong."
While Wallen's sales have remained high, the country star, 29, didn't receive a Grammy nomination for 2022. While many awards shows disqualified Wallen after he used a racial slur, the Recording Academy still considered him eligible. Even so, his popular release Dangerous: The Double Album failed to make the cut. The controversy continues to hang over Wallen in some respects, leaving the country star wide open for criticism due to the backlash he continues to receive. This was evident in a recent TikTok video that displays Wallen putting on a...casual and relaxed performance at Dolan's Bar and Grill in Tenessee. While that upload had comments turned off, the video was shared on Twitter, and users found it ripe for ridicule, while others defended Wallen and chided those making fun of him. Read on to find out what Twitter had to say.
@dolansbarandgrill
@morganwallen performing Simple Man at Dolan’s! #morganwallen #fyp #lynardskynard #karaoke #dolans #youproof #morganwallentiktok♬ original sound – Dolan’s Bar and Grill
Get him a shot
Yeah, this is pretty awful n’ all but the worst part to me is that he turns to his crew at the end and demands for somebody to get him a shot “right now”— Kyle Nix & The 38’s (@kylenixmusic) December 8, 2022
"Yeah, this is pretty awful n' all," a user wrote, "but the worst part to me is that he turns to his crew at the end and demands for somebody to get him a shot 'right now.'"prevnext
You ever been so drunk...?
You ever been so drunk you can’t do something you normally could do easily? @MorganWallen— Kelly Payne (@972kellys) December 8, 2022
One person tweeted at Wallen, "You ever been so drunk you can't do something you normally could do easily?"prevnext
10x more talent
There’s minimum one kid from every high school in America that’s got 10x more talent than wallen— Kirk Huseman (@KirkHuseman) December 8, 2022
Another user's scathing tweet read, "There's minimum one kid from every high school in America that's got 10x more talent than wallen."prevnext
Your drunk uncle at karaoke
no one:
your drunk uncle at karaoke:— 🔻 (@BlairMtnOrBust) December 8, 2022
One commenter kept it short and sweet, writing, "no one:" then "your drunk uncle at karaoke."prevnext
What was happening towards the end?
What was happening towards the end? Was he trying to get that woman to flash him? C’mon man— Phillip Newman (@tridaddyphil) December 8, 2022
Another user appeared to be confused by the performance, writing, "What was happening towards the end? Was he trying to get that woman to flash him? C'mon man."prevnext
Wallen just doin his thang y'all...
Bad boy, Morgie “green tea shots” Wallen just doin his thang y’all.. He’s got his ball-cap back & his fanbase front and center. Got ladies screeching, men howling, as he grunts into a mic and wrecks the room. It’s Morgie’s stage on karaoke night. Only problem, he forgot autotune.— Crawford Hurst (@CrawfordHurst) December 9, 2022
For one Twitter user, "Bad boy, Morgie "green tea shots" Wallen just doin his thang y'all.. He's got his ball-cap back & his fanbase front and center. Got ladies screeching, men howling, as he grunts into a mic and wrecks the room. It's Morgie's stage on karaoke night. Only problem, he forgot autotune."prev