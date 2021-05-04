What Morgan Wallen Has Been up to in Wake of Billboard Awards Ban

✖

Morgan Wallen's looking and acting a lot different these days following his racial slur scandal. The country music singer and fellow country music artist Ernest have been seen taking shots lately, but not shots of alcohol. Instead, a few wellness shots.

The two have been seen partaking in various activities including working out and golfing, after it was announced that Wallen would not be participating in the Billboard Music Awards this year after he was heard saying the N-word on video. However, since then, it seems as though Wallen is putting in the work to change some of his ways. "To health and wellness, Cheers!" Earnest said as he cheered with the singer, according to Musicmayhemmagazine.com. "Shots look a little different these days," Earnest also wrote as a caption as the two enjoyed a few juice shots.

Wallen also announced that he may even change up his looks before he makes a comeback including shaving his mullet and bulking up more. "Y'all thought I was hiding, I'm out here getting after it, if I don't come back shredded on y'all. It'll be a d– shame. Might shave my head too," he said before Earnest chimed in with, "Oh, no." The 27-year-old has also been seen hanging with fellow country music artists like Cole Swindell and Chase Rice. Wallen recently took to his Instagram account to address the public since his incident with a hand-written letter to fans.

"First of all I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time," he started the lengthy note. "I have felt a lot of love lately from many individuals I have met and from so many people I haven't gotten to know yet. I know my corner hasn't been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway." He then went on to thank those who have encouraged him before announcing that he would not be performing at all this summer as he feels he still has a lot to work on; however, he does plan to return to the stage sooner rather than later.

Along with not performing, he will also not be involved in the Billboard Music Awards. "Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the sow in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," part of the statement read that was given on behalf of Dick Clark productions. The studio noted that they will re-evaluate for the future, but for now he's not invited. "It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."