Morgan Wallen: Florida Georgia Line Wanted to ‘Pay It Forward’ With ‘Up Down’ Single

Morgan Wallen is getting a huge boost from one of country music’s biggest acts. Florida Georgia Line appear on Wallen’s latest single, “Up Down,” written by Wallen’s good friend, Michael Hardy, along with Brad Clawson and CJ Solar.

The catchy tune, which says, “We got what we got, we don’t need the rest / Can turn this parking lot into a party / With an ice chest, dancing, cold beer / Man, we live it up, down, up, down / We live it up down / Here,” is one Wallen had a feeling was a hit the first time he heard it. But since he is good friends with both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley from FGL, Wallen reached out to them and asked for their opinion, never expecting that they would ask to be a part of the song

“[Hubbard] was like, ‘Man why don’t we just go ‘head and hop on there, would you be OK with that?’ I said ‘Uh, yeah,’” Wallen tells Billboard. “Kind of in the same light that Luke Bryan did a song with them early in their careers [on ‘This Is How We Roll,’] they said they wanted to pay it forward.”

“Up Down,” the follow-up to Wallen’s Top 30 freshman “The Way I Talk” single, continues to embrace Wallen’s small-town roots, and love of a party.

“It’s just a clever song about having a good time. Me and the guys love what the song talks about,” says the 24-year-old. “I want people to know that it was just some buddies that ended up liking the same song, it was not a political favor. Hopefully it’s just the beginning of a cool ride.”

This isn’t Wallen’s first collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. The three teamed up, along with Jordan Schmidt, to write “You Make It Easy,” the debut single from Aldean’s upcoming Rearview Town record, while Wallen was opening for FGL on their Smooth Tour. But while Wallen is grateful for the support of both Hubbard and Kelley, he insists he isn’t trying to mirror his career after Florida Georgia Line, or anyone else.

“I’m all for a good slow song and I love all different kinds of music,” he says. “But in my career right now, I’m trying to build a fanbase who wants to come have a good time and party with me at my shows and to where everybody can have a good time … That’s just the kinda vibe I’m trying to create at the moment.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Morgan Wallen