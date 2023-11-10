Morgan Wallen Fans Are Beyond Salty After He Loses Major CMA Awards to Lainey Wilson

Morgan Wallen lost out on a major CMA award to Lainey Wilson, and his fans are beyond salty about it. On Wednesday night, Wilson took home the trophy for Entertainer of the Year, beating out Wallen and a number of other country music stars. Notably, this was not the only win that Wilson had over Wallen. Wilson's Bell Bottom Country took Album of the Year over Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

The beloved songstress also took home Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as two awards for "Wait in the Truck," her collaboration with Hardy: Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Unfortunately for Wallen, he did not pick up any awards, which his fans have been pretty disappointed over. One of the main complaints has been that Wallen's album charted better than Wilson's, though that's not how the CMA's work. According to the organization's website: "The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by more than 6,000 industry professional members of the Country Music Association." Still, Wallen fans are very upset about the situation, and they are sounding off on social media. Scroll down to see what they're saying...