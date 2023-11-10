Morgan Wallen Fans Are Beyond Salty After He Loses Major CMA Awards to Lainey Wilson
Wilson beat Wallen for Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.
Morgan Wallen lost out on a major CMA award to Lainey Wilson, and his fans are beyond salty about it. On Wednesday night, Wilson took home the trophy for Entertainer of the Year, beating out Wallen and a number of other country music stars. Notably, this was not the only win that Wilson had over Wallen. Wilson's Bell Bottom Country took Album of the Year over Wallen's One Thing at a Time.
The beloved songstress also took home Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as two awards for "Wait in the Truck," her collaboration with Hardy: Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Unfortunately for Wallen, he did not pick up any awards, which his fans have been pretty disappointed over. One of the main complaints has been that Wallen's album charted better than Wilson's, though that's not how the CMA's work. According to the organization's website: "The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by more than 6,000 industry professional members of the Country Music Association." Still, Wallen fans are very upset about the situation, and they are sounding off on social media. Scroll down to see what they're saying...
"Congratulations!"
Congratulations @laineywilson ! We Love You and hear your music daily if not hourly on @Country1025WKLB with several host @AylaBrown ,@kruser1025 ,@jacksonblue … Please add a tour date or 2/dates to Boston aka Massachusetts. 🤞🏽🤞🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Thanks 🤠🎼💃🏽💃🏽🍸🍸— Gwen Williams (@GwenWil00074954) November 9, 2023
"So awesome and incredibly well deserved, one last X user offered. "Love you Lainey!!!!"
"Huge!"
Bell Bottom Country was absolutely the best album of the year. So happy for @laineywilson, Jay Joyce, Broken Bow, and @ASCAP. Lainey Wilson is an absolute star!— Tyler Reeder (@tmreeder21) November 9, 2023
"Entertainer of the year, Lainey Wilson! That's huge," someone else exclaimed. "She is on an absolutely meteoric rise. Incredible for a female country singer! She is so good! Sophomore slump? Not for Lainey Wilson!"
Fans Defend Wilson
Album of the Year: Lainey Wilson. Well deserved #CMAawards— NL (@NJL84) November 9, 2023
While Wallen's fans are making it clear that they aren't happy he lost, Wilson's fans are showering her with support. "Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country is such a distinct album," one Wilson fan tweeted. "The style, production and image are outstanding. Great melodies and structure to every song; she carved out her own unique brand of country music. Love that we get another single from it."
"Butt Hurt"
If I were Morgan I wouldn’t go to awards shows anymore. Can’t believe that Jelly Roll, a dude that isn’t country and sounds horrible, is more celebrated than Morgan, and actual artist.— Brandon (@brandonrpowell) November 9, 2023
"I adore Lainey Wilson but am severely butt hurt that MorganWallen didn't win Album of the Year," one other CMA Awards viewer admitted. "I've literally not spent one day since March 3rd not listening to it."
"Outrageous"
Morgan Wallen sets record after record with his album and totally got robbed. #CMAawards— Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) November 9, 2023
"Once again Morgan Wallen is getting robbed at the CMAs, he should have won Album of the year, none of the other artists have been able to produce a 32 song album, outrageous," an angry fan commented.
"Sold Out Stadiums"
Lainey Wilson over Morgan Wallen for album of the year is the most laughable thing I’ve ever heard #CMAAwards2023— Amy Shepard (@amykshepard) November 9, 2023
"Morgan Wallen had the biggest year we've seen a country artists have ever," someone else added. "Number 1 after number 1, one of the best selling albums of all time, sold out stadiums all over the world & doesn't win a single award. Shit like that is why people don't take these seriously."
"Charts"
Morgan wallen not winning album of the year is fucking bonkers. Was top of the charts for any genre for MONTHS, and will continue to be towards the top for many more months.
Luke combs even should’ve gotten it next before Lainey Wilson.— viktor hovland fan account (vikes 5-4) (@Markric6529011) November 9, 2023
"I love Lainey Wilson but you cannot tell me that Morgan Wallen didn't have the album of the year," one person tweeted. "Just about every song released was number one at one point."prev