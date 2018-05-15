Morgan Wallen Will Achieve a Major Goal on Upcoming Luke Bryan Tour

Morgan Wallen has been making a name for himself in country music over the past year, and the 25-year-old will continue to do just that when he heads out on the road with Luke Bryan this summer.

Wallen will serve as an opener on select dates of Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour, and the singer shared with PopCulture.com that he’s looking forward to getting to tour with the star.

“That was another thing that I was not expecting,” Wallen said of being selected for the trek. “I didn’t have that anywhere on my radar. No clue that they even wanted me to go on tour with him, so when I got that call, I obviously said yes. I’ve been looking forward to it ever since.”

Wallen explained that he grew up dreaming of playing baseball in some of the tour’s venues, so being there in a different capacity is a major achievement.

“I grew up playing baseball, and that was my dream, to play in some of these stadiums that we’re getting to play in this summer,” added Wallen. “So to be able to be on that side of the field, it’s cool.”

During these shows, Wallen will likely apply some of the lessons he’s learned from watching friends Florida Georgia Line in action over the years. Last year, Wallen joined group members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard on their Smooth Tour and shared that there’s one major thing he took away from the pair’s sold-out shows.

“I love how high energy they keep the whole set,” he said. “And I wasn’t always that way, because I have an artistic side to me as well. I like watching shows in theaters and stuff like that. I think it kind of showed me that it’s more fun to keep it high energy and up-tempo the whole time during my shows. So I’ve been kind of modeling my show after that. And it’s been working really well.”

Wallen also credits the duo for their strong work ethic despite their incredibly successful careers.

“I’m just trying to watch them and how they’ve handled their career and just to see how focused [they are] and how they treat their craft,” he explained. “At this point, they could easily just relax, and they don’t. They stay focused and they work hard and they’ve figured out other adventures, like Old Camp Whiskey, and Tribe Kelley, whatever it is. They’re always looking for ways to develop their brand, and I think it’s pretty inspiring.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MorganCWallen