Morgan Evans Recalls Hilarious First Time Meeting Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

When Morgan Evans started dating Kelsea Ballerini, he was new to the United States, after growing up in Australia. The singer had yet to release music in the country when he walked his first red carpet with Ballerini, and vowed to stay behind the scenes –– which he did until he saw Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and quickly went from being a supportive boyfriend to an excited fan.

“The first time I ever got to be on a red carpet in America was at the CMA Awards a few years ago,” Evans told Taste of Country. “It was when I met Kelsea. It was the first thing we ever did together, before I put music out here. I was like, ‘Look, this is your thing. I don’t have anything out. I’m just going to hang back with your management team, all the people that were there. I remember, the first interview she went over to do, some TV thing. I looked around, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were right there. I’m like, ‘This is my moment.’

“She was over there doing an interview,” he continued. “She’s like, ‘I turned around, and you were over there hugging Garth Brooks.’ He’s been a hero of mine since I was a little kid. It was an amazing experience. I’ve gotten to meet him a bunch of times since, and I still feel the same way.”

Evans is likely even an even bigger fan of Brooks’ now, after the Country Music Hall of Fame member praised Ballerini’s performance of “homecoming queen?” at the most recent CMA Awards, during his acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year.

“Kelsea Ballerini, if you wanna know what an entertainer is, take a guitar and just a single voice in the middle of an arena and shrink a room: fantastic performance tonight,” Brooks boasted from stage.

Evans and Ballerini just celebrated two years of marriage, and are still happily in love, even if they don’t get to spend as much time together as they would like.

“I always say we’re both in the building blocks of our career where we have to keep our head down and just go,” Ballerini recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And we both know that about each other, so we have so much grace for that, and also when we’re not together, we’re with our other love. We’re with music, and we both share that. We can’t be upset about that, ever. It won’t be like this forever.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer