Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Plan an International Christmas

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini got engaged on Christmas Day in 2016, which may have been the last time the two would be by themselves at their own house over the holidays. With Evans from Australia, and Ballerini from Knoxville, Tennessee, the couple will likely live out of a suitcase over the next few weeks, while they spend time with both families.

“Newcastle is where I’m from, a couple hours north of Sydney,” Evans told ABC News Radio. “But it’s all about family, to Kelsea and for me, [at] Christmas. So we’re definitely gonna have time to head out to Knoxville and see some of her family there.”

“And then, I think, maybe on Christmas Day even,” continued the singer, “maybe we’ll leave that evening to go back to Australia and spend a few days with my family there, which is a lot of travel for a time that’s supposed to be a holiday, but it doesn’t feel right to not see everyone.”

Evans’ family is willing to travel to see Evans and Ballerini, but the 33-year-old enjoys the warmer weather that he experiences Down Under.

“It’s funny, all of my family wants to come to the U.S. to have a white Christmas,” Evans said. “They’re like, ‘Maybe next year?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’d love to be in summer again for Christmas. So, yeah, it’s very different. But it’s fun to kind of be able to get both.”

Both Evans and his wife are both focused on their rising careers, but that doesn’t mean they neglect each other.

“We’re both super busy,” Ballerini told PEOPLE. “He’s out on the road killing it for his first record [Things That We Drink To], and he’s been out promoting that. Every time we’re together, we have something to celebrate. We always carve out our time together and protect it. It’s a fun chapter.”

Evans’ Things That We Drink To record includes “Dance With Me,” a song inspired by his wife, which also includes her on the track.

“I felt so strongly about that one,” Evans told PopCulture.com of the song, which he wrote with Chris DeStefano. “I wanted to keep it a couple of days and then I showed it to her and she loved it. She loved it so much that she came and sang on the record. We’d finished that song and handed it into the label, and then we took it back from the label, and we brought her in.”

Evans will kick off his year by joining Old Dominion on the road, followed by a series of shows with Dan + Shay. Find dates at MorganEvansMusic.com.

