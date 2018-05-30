Morgan Evans Recalls Favorite Song He Wrote About His Wife, Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans draws a lot of inspiration in his songwriting from his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, but there’s one song that stands out above the rest. The 34-year-old says it’s a song called “Dance With Me,” which hopefully will make it onto his next record.

“I’ve written a lot of love songs in my life, but this is my favorite one I’ve ever written,” Morgan tells Nash Country Daily. “It’s my favorite one for a lot of reasons: it’s the first one I wrote for [Kelsea] . . . I wrote it one morning on a Tuesday at 9:00 in the morning. I was waiting for her to come on the TV. She was singing on the morning show. And the morning show was talking about gossip or something like that, and it was the worse thing I’d ever seen so I couldn’t watch it.

“I put it on mute,” continues Evans. “I picked up the guitar and I just started playing this. This first verse and chorus came out in 20 minutes. It’s called ‘Dance With Me.’”

Evans is currently enjoying his first Top 15 hit with “Kiss Somebody,” from an upcoming album. Although the title sounds romantic, the Aussie says the song was definitely not written about his wife.

“A lot of people asked me if I wrote [“Kiss Somebody”] about Kelsea,” says Morgan. “No. The answer is absolutely no. It was inspired by a mate of mine, actually. I used to stay with him in Nashville before I moved here, and he went through this really rough break-up, and he was devastated. And, I was with him through that period, and I went back to Australia.

“A year and a half later, I came back and he was still devastated over this situation,” continues the singer. “And, I was like, ‘Dude! You need to kiss somebody!’ And so, the lyrics kind of go, “Sometimes you’ve got to drink about somebody / Sometimes you’ve got to cry and miss somebody / Sometimes you’ve got to kiss somebody.’”

While both Evans and Ballerini have written plenty of love songs about their significant other, they haven’t written one together – at least not yet.

“We’ve never written together, but we do sing together around the house,” Evans tells CMT. “She says, ‘I’m too nervous, I can’t.’ But we’ll get there eventually.”

Evans has a summer packed full of fair and festival dates, and will then join Chris Young on the fall leg of Young’s Losing Sleep Tour. Find a list of all of Evans’ upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/morganevansmusic