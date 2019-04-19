Watch Morgan Evans Combine Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequila’ and ‘Day Drunk’

Morgan Evans just combined two of our favorite drinking songs, and the result is amazing. The Australian performed an acoustic version of both Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” and “Day Drunk,” which he shared on social media.

“Was messing around in the studio last week and this happened … Day Drunk on Tequila!” Evans posted, along with a link to the song. “Maybe I’m missing the Dan + Shay tour?”

The mash-up earned the praise of Dan + Shay, who tweeted, “MISS YOU BROTHER! This is so rad!”

Evans also earned high remarks from another country music singer, Carly Pearce, who boasted about Evans after watching him perform at a show earlier in the week.

“Y’all lemme just tell ya. I always knew he was talented, but just played a show with @Morgan_Evans & HOLY LORD,” Pearce tweeted. “Blown away. What a talent!!!!”

Evans is spending much of his time on the road, performing solo shows as well as getting ready to open up for Rascal Flatts this summer. His busy tour is what he always dreamed about, even if it comes with a price. The 33-year-old recently missed his wife, Kelsea Ballerini‘s, induction into the Grand Ole Opry, which he admitted broke his heart.

“She’s being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry tonight,” Evans wrote on Tuesday, April 16, the day of her induction. “I’m beyond proud of her, beyond stoked for her, and absolutely shattered that I can’t be there. Of all the nights we miss with each other this might be the hardest. Sending all the love and good vibes back to Nashville tonight as you join the most legendary country artists of all time in the Opry Family! Take it all in baby!!!”

Evans might be spending a lot of time apart from his wife, but he still loves being married to Ballerini.

“Married life’s great,” Evans told PopCulture.com. “Really good. This year’s been amazing actually. For some reason, schedule-wise, we’ve both been flat out by something. It lined up to where we’ve been home at the same time. I’ve been able to see a bunch of her shows. She’s been out to see a bunch of mine. Yeah. It’s great.”

Find a list of all of Evans’ upcoming shows by visiting his website.

