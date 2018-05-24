More Than 100 New Performers Announced For CMA Fest

CMA Fest is officially just two weeks away, and Music City is gearing up for four days full of performances from nearly every name in country music from June 7-10.

On Thursday, it was announced that Jake Owen and Cole Swindell would join the nightly lineup at Nissan Stadium, with Owen performing on Friday night and Swindell on Sunday night.

Fellow performers at Nissan Stadium this year including Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Lee Ann Womack, Kane Brown, Dierks Bently, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha.

Artists taking the Radio Disney stage at Xfinity Fan Fair X were also announced, with Jimmie Allen, Abby Anderson, Cam, Jillian Cardarelli, CB30, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Cale Dodds, Lindsay Ell, Emily Hackett, Adam Hambrick, Trent Harmon, Walker Hayes, Jillian Jacqueline, Caroline Jones, Madison Kozak, LANCO, Maddie & Tae, Tegan Marie, Jaden Michaels, Cassadee Pope, Stephanie Quayle, RaeLynn, Noah Schnacky, Kalie Shorr, Christina Taylor and Rachel Wammack set to perform inside Music City Center.

In addition to the Radio Disney stage, Xfinity Fan Fair X includes three stages of artist performances, panels and meet and greets, music and lifestyle exhibits, prize giveaways and the Marketplace.

“What makes CMA Fest unique from other music festivals are our one-of-a-kind fan experiences at Xfinity Fan Fair X,” Damon Whiteside, CMA Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “For decades, Country Music fans have flocked to Nashville to attend the festival to get up close and personal with their favorite artists. We’re proud to continue that tradition year after year.”

In addition, the HGTV Lodge will return to the festival, hosting performances from Lauren Alaina, Carlton Anderson, Lee Brice, Cam, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Chris DeStefano, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Jillian Jacqueline, LANCO, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, The Cadillac Three, Rachel Wammack, Lee Ann Womack and Trisha Yearwood.

CMA Fest also features a Riverfront Stage with artists including Alaina, Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Davis and LANCO. The Breakout Stage is a place for up and coming artists to show off their talent, with Trent Harmon, Brooke Eden, Jillian Jacqueline, Ashley McBryde and more securing their spot as well.

There’s also a Forever Country Stage, which will feature acts who saw major success in the ’90s including Joe Diffie, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, Little Texas and others.

The full CMA Fest lineup can be found at CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com