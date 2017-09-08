Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash

The country music world has lost a legend.

Troy Gentry of the country duo Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, LEX 18 reports. He was 50 years old.

The singer was on board the helicopter when it crashed after noon on Friday Sept. 8. He and another unidentified person have been confirmed dead. Prior to his death being confirmed a Montgomery Gentry concert scheduled for Friday evening was canceled.

Gentry was a father of two.

He is best known for songs like “My Town” and “Something to Be Proud Of.”

His bandmate Eddie Montgomery was not in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

This story is developing…

Photo Credit: MontgomeryGentry.com