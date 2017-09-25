Montgomery Gentry Releases Touching New Song Following Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry may be gone, but he certainly won’t be forgotten — new music from Montgomery Gentry will make sure of that.

Today marks the first time that the band’s Eddie Montgomery has spoken out about duo partner Gentry’s sudden death in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8. In his statement to radio stations, he attached a copy of the band’s new single, “Better Me,” which was also played to close Gentry’s memorial service on Sept. 14.

A story of redemption and rising up to what loved ones deserve, “Better Me” features Gentry on lead vocals with lyrics like “I might cuss and fight, tell a few lies / Break a few rules making promises I can’t keep / But I’ve turned a page on wilder days / I’m writing all this down hoping you’ll see / I ain’t saying I’m perfect, but I’m working on a better me.”

In his statement, Montgomery writes that the song’s touching lyrics describe and honor Gentry’s life.

” ‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a-s off on it,” Montgomery writes. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Along with Gentry, the helicopter pilot James Evan Robinson was also killed in the crash, which was ruled the result of a mechanical error.

