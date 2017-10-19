Montgomery Gentry’s Lyric Video for New Song Is a Breathtaking Tribute to Troy Gentry

Montgomery Gentry released the official lyric video for “Better Me,” their first single since Troy Gentry‘s shocking death on September 8 in a helicopter crash.

The lyric video features photos of Gentry and Eddie Montgomery performing and meeting with fans throughout their 20-year career together. The song itself is about a man who knows he’s not perfect, but is working on becoming a better version of himself.

“What can I say, this song says it all,” Montgomery told Billboard. “Troy never sounded better. This video is like a walk down memory lane for me and T-Roy over the years. So many great memories. I am glad to share this with our friends.”

According to Billboard, “Better Me” is the lead single to Montgomery Gentry‘s seventh studio album, which will be released in early 2018 by Average Joe’s Entertainment. The duo finished recording the album before Gentry’s death.

Montgomery first unveiled “Better Me” late last month after it was played at Gentry’s September 14 memorial service.

” ‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a** off on it,” Montgomery wrote in a statement last month. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Gentry died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey that was blamed on mechanical error. The pilot, James Evan Robinson, also died.

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie McClure, and two children.

