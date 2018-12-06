Mitchell Tenpenny Reflects on ‘Overwhelming’ Success of Debut Single, ‘Drunk Me’

Mitchell Tenpenny’s debut single, “Drunk Me,” from his upcoming Telling All My Secrets album, earned an unprecedented 1.5 million streams following its release, kicking off what’s poised to be a long and successful career.

“It’s overwhelming,” Tenpenny told PopCulture.com of the achievement. “What an amazing year. I’m just so humbled, and just trying to ride the wave.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Drunk Me,” which Tenpenny co-wrote with Jordan Schmidt and Justin Wilson, was born from Tenpenny’s personal experience.

“It’s something I’ve dealt with personally, where you break up with somebody, and you try to drink them off your mind,” Tenpenny explained. “It never works out that way. It’s about becoming sober for a little bit, to stand the chance of getting over someone, and when you do, then go celebrate, drinking with your buddies. I just wanted a different take on that. I think everyone’s tried that. You keep drinking more and more, and they don’t disappear. That’s kind of what ‘Drunk Me’ was about.”

Although “Drunk Me” is currently in the Top 10, and being played all over the air waves, Tenpenny still vividly recalls the first time he heard the song on the radio.

“First time I heard myself, where I didn’t know it was going to play, was actually here in Nashville. I had just landed. I was in my truck, heading back home, and it came on. I just started crying. I called my mom, and I was like, ‘This is so cool.’ It was a special moment, especially being in my hometown. It never gets old. It’s one of those cool things that I’d been dreaming of my whole life.”

2018 has already been a big year for Tenpenny, but he promises 2019 will be even bigger.

“I couldn’t have told you last year that this was going to happen,” the Tennessee native stated. “I know we’re heading out on the road with Old Dominion, which I’m so excited about. I have so much respect for those guys. We have a new record released on the 14th, so new music coming out. A new single will be released in the new year, and a great tour to head out on. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just excited to see what’s going on.”

Prior to Tenpenny hitting the road on the Old Dominion Make It Sweet Tour, he will play several of his own shows, including dates on Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Suzi Pratt