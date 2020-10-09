Miranda Lambert Shares New Video of 'Shirtless Farm Husband' Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin live on a farm in Tennessee, and according to her latest Instagram post, it was recently time to stock on up on food for her horses for the upcoming winter. On Thursday, Lambert gave her fans the content they want to see and shared a post featured a video of her husband shirtless and loading a hay bale, a swell as a photo of the couple laughing on the farm together.

"Make hay while the sun shines y’all!" she wrote. "Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter." She also made her point with hashtags, adding, "#haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday." When a fan commented and asked Lambert "How’d you get ANY hay loaded with 'that' around??" the singer replied, "I mostly didn't" along with a laughing emoji. Another fan wrote, "Wow i can watch that dude throw hay bales all dayyyyy," to which Lambert answered, "Me too girl me too."

Along with working on their farm, Lambert and McLoughlin have been spending their quarantine on road trips, and Lambert told Taste of Country Nights that she and her husband "sat down one day" and "routed out" their first trip up the coast, which they took earlier this year.

"We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," Lambert recalled, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."

On the road and off, one of McLoughlin's habits has been very appreciated by his wife. "He loves to clean, and I knew that, but it has really come in handy," Lambert said. "We're home and that's what we do just like everybody else. The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We've had fun."

She added to New York's Country 94.7 that she "had a lot of fun" during the first month of quarantine.

"Well, not fun but I was like, 'OK, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months,'" she said, adding that she "cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit. There's stuff to do, it's just the adjusting of not knowing when I'm going to work again... it's uneasy."