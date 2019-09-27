Miranda Lambert on Honest ‘Wildcard’ Album: ‘I’ve Lived a Lot of Life and I’ve Written It All Down’

Miranda Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard album is a reflection of all that she lived in the past three years, ever since the release of her 2016 The Weight of These Wings double-disc project. The 35-year-old has endured plenty of highs and lows since then, which she says she is sharing with her fans on her next set of tunes.

“I think that I do that kind of subconsciously,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly, of her art imitating her life. “Because really it’s my truth, I’m just saying it a different way. Everything I’ve ever lived through is in my music. [35 years old] had some bumps. Every year has some bumps. The way that I say it is how I feel about it, and how I actually treat it. I don’t live in the moment that’s not good [for me]. Somehow, I just move forward.”

All of the songs on Wildcard have a recurring message, including her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” Lambert reflected. “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

Lambert just dropped “Bluebird” from Wildcard, which she wrote with The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. The song is about living life tenaciously, with Lambert adding her own spin, especially with the lyric, “And if love keeps giving me lemons / I’ll just mix ’em in my drink.”

“That was a definite Miranda line because that’s what I do,” Lambert said with a laugh. “You can’t stay in the moment that’s not good for you. If you keep missing, you have to just keep trying.”

Lambert is eager to share her Wildcard album with her fans, but she’s just as eager to launch her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour next month, which boasts an all-female lineup. More than just showcasing talented women, Lambert is proud to be part of a bigger force that is advocating for all of them.

“With the [Pistol] Annies and now there’s the Highwomen and I’m part of that,” Lambert said. “It just seems like a big family movement of all the women. It’s not exclusive. It’s like we’re all here doing the same thing with the same dream, we might as well support each other and write for each other and play shows together and all the things.”

Pre-order Wildcard and find concert dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer