Miranda Lambert Wears Cheeky Apron as Husband Brendan McLoughlin Marks Their Anniversary

✖

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin shared a photo of his wife to his Instagram profile on their anniversary, and her apron says it all. "Happy anniversary to this amazing woman," he captioned the photo. In the picture, the country music singer is in the kitchen as she holds up two wooden spoons wearing an apron that reads, "Grab your balls it's canning season."

While fans thought it was hilarious, several shared their love in the comment section wishing the two a happy anniversary. Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot two years ago in Feb. 2019 in a surprise wedding. The couple made their announcement via Lambert's Twitter account when she wrote, "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendon McLoughlin for loving me for... me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McLoughlin (@brendanjmcloughlin)

While Lambert seems happier than ever, her ex-husband Blake Shelton is going to walk down the aisle soon himself with fiancé Gwen Stefani. The two met when she was brought on as a judge on The Voice and sparked rumors shortly after that they were dating. After five years of dating, the two finally decided to take the next step following quarantining together for several months of the pandemic.

"Yes please!" Stefani wrote on an Instagrm post of her kissing Shelton as she held up her ring for all to see. This was their formal announcement after onlookers have speculated for months that they were already engaged. The couple have been living a high-profile romance since 2015, allowing fans to follow their journey every step of the way. Not only are they an incredibly cute couple, but they've even teamed up over the years and collaborated on music together, despite their different genres.

While several of their followers were more than thrilled to see the two make things official, there were several who felt it was long overdue. However, both were previously married and both with through high-profile divorces, so some also feel they just wanted to take their time this go around. Stefani married Gavin Rossdale in 2002 but filed for divorce in 2015. Shelton was married two times prior, with his first wife Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006, and Lambert from 2011 to 2015.