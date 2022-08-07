Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.

WE Fest organizers kept fans up to date on the weather throughout Friday night, and there was hope Lambert could take the stage later than planned. Unfortunately, after Brice finished his set, authorities told them to clear the stage and audience because of high winds and severe weather. They even published a note saying the weather was looking better, but Mother Nature wasn't ready to give fans a chance to see Lambert perform. Organizers had to cancel the show.

"We did our best to continue on with the concert, hoping we could resume after the weather cleared," organizers said Friday. "We held out hope for as long as we could. Miranda was great and willing to go on later, but with lightning, it's impossible. Our meteorologists worked with law enforcement & management throughout the entire event. When it was determined that the weather would not likely clear, the decision was made to cancel to ensure the safety of patrons & artists." Sadly, they could not offer refunds.

Later, Lambert posted a message to her Minnesota fans. "Well damn it, [WE Fest]... the weather sure was actin' up tonight," Lambert wrote. "So sad that we cannot play for y'all!! Hope to see y'all down the road again soon. Please stay safe!!!"

The WE Fest's last day on Saturday went off without any problems. Luke Bryan was the headliner. Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, Ian Musick, Ella Langley, Mike Oregano, and Joe Stamm Band also performed. Jason Aldean was the headliner on Thursday.

Lambert will take the stage again at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago Sunday night. She will also perform at ATLive in Atlanta on Nov. 12. She has dates for the Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood runs scheduled from Sept. 23 to April 9, 2023.

Lambert released her latest album, Palomino, in April. It includes her single "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Music City Queen," a collaboration with The B-52s. In July, she released "Strange" as the album's second single. Last year, Lambert collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for The Marfa Tapes, which was nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Lambert has three Grammys, most recently winning Best Country Album in 2021 for Wildcard.