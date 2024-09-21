Some Cody Johnson fans just got some tough news. The country music star had to postpone two concerts after falling ill. Johnson's team notes he's lost his voice due to an unspecified "illness," while the "'Til You Can't" singer told fans he was feeling "down" due to the situation.

"Hey #COJONation, update on this weekend's shows in Charleston and Charlotte," Johnson wrote alongside an accompanying statement. "I'm down about it and hope y'all understand."

The official statement read: "Due to illness over the past several days, which has unfortunately resulted in a loss of voice, Cody Johnson's shows in Charlotte and Charleston this weekend will be postponed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Please stay tuned for more information and reschedule dates."

(Photo: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Cody Johnson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) - Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

This brief pause in Johnson's 2024 schedule comes amidst a ton of momentum stemming from his song "The Painter" and the album it's featured on, Leather. We talked to Johnson in late 2023, and not only was he looking to capitalize on the LP's momentum in 2024, but he was already plotting out his big 2025, which will include a trek to Ipswich, Queensland, Australia.

"Professionally in 2024, I'm looking forward to kind of teeing up what we're going to do in 2025," Johnson said at the time. "We've got the deluxe edition of our album, Leather, coming out in 2024. There's going to be a lot of new music, a lot of streaming, a lot of new fans. We have a lot of new opportunities because of that record and because of Warner Nashville's hard work that they've put into it.

"We're going to Canada, we're going to Brazil, which is going to kind of tee up '25, going to the U.K., going to Australia, and doing these things that, kind of following in the Luke Combs footsteps, honestly, for the doors that I just mentioned that he had opened for us. Really taking this career that I've worked so hard for, to the next level."

As of press time, Johnson's next concert — an Oct. 11 show in St. Paul, Minnesota — is still happening.