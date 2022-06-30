Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fans' Thirsty Comments on Husband's Shirtless Instagram Photos

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin is no stranger to posting shirtless photos of himself on Instagram, and the country star has now shared her reaction to the thirsty comments fans often leave. Speaking to PEOPLE, Lambert addressed the posts and comments by joking, "I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!'"

Coincidentally, McLoughlin's most recent Instagram post is from June 16, and it features photos of him and Lambert hanging out at the lake with some friends. Of course, the former New York City Police officer is bare-chested in all the pictures. In an old post from 2020, a shirtless McLoughlin was seen rocking some cupcake swim trunks and that image definitely brought out some thirsty comments. "Dude. You broke the intra-nets," one person quipped. "All these people commenting about the shorts....I didn't even notice them," someone else added, "My eyes were higher. What a lovely couple though!"

Lambert married McLoughlin three years ago, less than 5 years after her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married McLoughlin the month prior. As for Shelton, before dating and marrying Lambert, he had been married to Kaynette Gern, a longtime girlfriend. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2006.

After splitting from Lambert, Shelton began dating his The Voice co-star, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating around 2015 and later married in 2021. Notably, Stefani had previously been married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Notably, Lambert does not have any children, but McLoughlin has a young daughter born in late 2018, per People.