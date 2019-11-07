Miranda Lambert Calls ‘Way Too Pretty for Prison’ the Prequel to Dixie Chicks’ ‘Goodbye Earl’

On Miranda Lambert‘s latest Wildcard album is one of her favorite songs, “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” which she sings as a duet with Maren Morris. The song contemplates killing a man for cheating, before considering the consequences of life behind bars, which Lambert says is, in many ways, a prequel to the Dixie Chicks‘ famed 2000 hit, “Goodbye Earl.”

“I feel like Earl got lucky in our song, because we didn’t actually kill him yet,” Lambert explained in a video posted on social media. “It’s kind of like the prequel to ‘Goodbye Earl,’ if you will. Karen Fairchild came over to the magic porch. We were doing the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. She came over and we had some wine, and it got late. Of course Karen – I show up and I’m at home. I’m wearing slippers and yoga pants. She shows up in her Gucci boots and her fur of course. She’s always so awesome. I was like, ‘You can’t drive,’ ’cause we drank wine. She lives right around the corner. She was like, ‘I’m good.’ I was like, ‘Not in that outfit. You are too pretty for prison. You are not getting pulled over and going to jail tonight.’

“She ended up writing with the Love Junkies the next day, and then I went over there that afternoon, and they were like, ‘Well, we heard this morning from Karen that we might have a title,’” she continued. “We started writing it, and it was one of those that we giggled the whole time we were writing it. It’s funny. And as soon as we got through the first verse, I was like, ‘This is a Maren Morris duet.’ I hope that she – I think I texted her even that day, going, ‘I have a duet for us.’ So to see it all actually happen, and her come in and sing, was really fun.”

Lambert previously revealed how she asked Morris to sing with her, and how quickly she responded.

“We started writing this song and right away we were sitting on the floor at Liz’s house, and I was like, ‘Man this is a duet. This is a Maren duet. I wonder if she’d do it,’” Lambert recalled. “So I texted Maren right then, and I said, ‘I have a duet about killing somebody. You in? She goes, ‘Duh!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter