Miranda Lambert Wants Fans to Feel All of Her Emotions

Miranda Lambert has felt plenty of emotions over the past couple years, and she wants people who hear her sing to feel all of them as well. The Texas native said during a show in Long Island, N.Y. on Thursday, July 19, before performing “The House That Built Me” and “Tin Man,” that she hopes all of her emotions are conveyed on stage.

“I’m making my goal every time I walk on this stage to make you feel something before you leave here,” she said (quote via PEOPLE). “Sometimes in country music, feeling something means feeling sad and I do, so I wrote about it.”

After a highly-publicized split from Blake Shelton in 2015, Lambert dated singer-songwriter Anderson East for two years, and just went public with her romance with Evan Felker, frontman of the Turnpike Troubadours, who is opening for Lambert and Little Bigi Town on their current co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour. But while things seem to be going well for the new couple, the 34-year-old admits she is prone to break a few hearts along the way.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” Lambert tells Hits Daily Double. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”

Lambert has been the topic of plenty of gossip lately, but she is learning to not react, and let her music do the talking for her.

“With social media, it’s a whole other thing,” she says. “And it’s such bull-sh—. I’m thankful for the drama of it all, because it gets sillier and sillier. They make up so many lies, no one can know the truth. The truth is it’s in my music if you listen close enough.”

The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year has taken a few social media breaks in recent years, but returns so that fans can get to know her as a person, not just a celebrity.

“I don’t want all my posts to be about promoting something,” she explains. “I do want to let people in on my regular life too; I’m just not very good at it. It makes me nervous, ’cause I’m private. I want to have some mystery, and I want people I’m fans of to have mystery too.”

