Miranda Lambert Vows to Watch All the Opening Acts on Her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

Miranda Lambert is eager to kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13, where she will be joined by a rotating list of all-female opening acts, including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Elle King and her own Pistol Annies. More than just wanting to give her fans good music night after night, Lambert chose artists she wanted to listen to, which she vows to do each night before she takes the stage.

“The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour is all females,” Lambert told Woman’s Day. “I get to go watch these girls every night and get inspired and try to go kill it after I watch a full show of girls who killed it. It’s such a driving force to lift each other up and push each other.

“I’m in a group with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley called Pistol Annies,” she continued. “We put into songs the things you talk about at a girls’ night with wine. We want other women to know that they’re not alone. We’re not afraid to talk about the good, bad, and ugly, because it’s real.”

It was the female artists that inspired Lambert to pursue country music, which Lambert is well aware of as she becomes the role model for other young girls.

“I go across the spectrum from Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline to Emmylou Harris — that generation,” Lambert said. “Then skip ahead to Patty Loveless, Faith Hill, Martina [McBride]. I’ve been obsessed with country music my whole life, so I’ve studied all of these women.”

It was Morris who at least partly gave Lambert the idea for the all-female tour, after Lambert became impressed by both Morris’ singing and her attitude.

“Maren Morris is just an incredible artist,” boasted Lambert. “She does what she wants unapologetically, which I think is really cool. She’s one of my favorite up-and-coming artists.”

Lambert and Morris will likely perform together on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, since the two duet on a song, “Too Pretty for Prison,” from Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard album. The record, which includes previously-released “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” will be released on Nov. 1.

