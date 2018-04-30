Miranda Lambert Congratulates Anna Vaus and Twitter Chimes in About the ‘High Road’

Miranda Lambert’s love life has been making headlines recently, but the singer has been keeping quiet when it comes to the drama.

Instead, she’s using her social media accounts to spread positivity, as evidenced by a recent tweet she sent congratulating Anna Vaus, a recipient of Lambert’s Women Creators’ scholarship. CMT shares that the scholarship paid for Vaus’ junior year at Belmont University in Nashville with $40,000 in funds, and Vaus has now finished her senior year and will be graduating with a job as a Black River Publishing songwriter.

Lambert replied to a tweet sent by Vaus’ father, Steve Vaus, who thanked Lambert for helping his daughter succeed.

Congrats @AnnaVaus for graduating from @BelmontUniv!! Your family must be really proud @SteveVaus. I’m so proud of you and happy I get to be a small part of your journey. Go girl! ❤️ https://t.co/LRRPktLcYk — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 26, 2018

“Congrats @AnnaVaus for graduating from @BelmontUniv!!” the “Tin Man” singer wrote. “Your family must be really proud @SteveVaus. I’m so proud of you and happy I get to be a small part of your journey. Go girl!”

Lambert has been at the center of a circus after it was reported that she is dating musician Evan Felker, whose band, Turnpike Troubadours, opened for Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour during multiple dates in early February.

While that news wouldn’t initially seem like a cause for backlash, reports emerged alleging that Felker was still married to wife Staci Nelson when he and Lambert began dating and Lambert was still with ex Anderson East.

Felker filed for divorce from Nelson in February, according to E! News, with Nelson doing the same later that month. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with East.

Turnpike Troubadours will also open for Lambert and Little Big Town on select dates during the group’s joint Bandwagon Tour, which begins in July.

Lambert’s tweet congratulating Vaus came after the report that she was dating Felker but before Nelson posted a teary-eyed selfie writing that if she “can make it through this week, so can you.”

Many of the singer’s fans praised her for seemingly taking the high road with her tweet congratulating Vaus.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @mirandalambert